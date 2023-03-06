Azerbaijan will never allow terrorist groups to be armed against its army and civilians on its territory: Political scientist

The reason why Armenia keeps voicing unfounded allegations on the Lachin road is the prevention by Azerbaijani eco-activists of the transportation of weapons and ammunition to illegal Armenian armed groups which have not yet withdrawn from Azerbaijani territories, political scientist Zaur Mammadov told News.Az.

The political scientist dismissed Armenia’s allegations on the “blockade” of Lachin road as groundless, stressing that the road is open for humanitarian purposes.

Mammadov also pointed out that the claims made by the Armenian side about the recent incident on the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshshu dirt road are nonsense.

“If we are talking about Armenians representing any state body, why didn't they leave the region through the Lachin corridor? Why are they carrying weapons in secret ways? Because they knew they would be exposed, so they used alternative ways,” he said.

The political scientist stressed that the Azerbaijani state will never allow any terrorist groups and military formations to be armed against the Azerbaijani army and people on the country’s territory.

Mammadov noted that the Armenia side committed a terrorist act when the Azerbaijani side attempted to carry out the legal inspection of the vehicle transporting illegal military supplies.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday that operative information has been received regarding the transportation of military equipment, ammunition and personnel from Armenia to the territories of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, using the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu dirt road. In the morning of March 5, to verify the information received, the Azerbaijan Army Units attempted to stop and inspect the vehicles transporting illegal military supplies. The opposing side opened fire and there were casualties and injuries from both sides as a result of the firefight.

The political scientist urged international organizations not to keep mum on this terrorist act.

According to the political scientist, all incidents and provocations once again underscore the need for the complete withdrawal of separatists from the Azerbaijani territories.

“The trilateral statement of 10 November 2020 envisages the withdrawal of illegal Armenian armed formations from the Azerbaijani territories and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in that area. However, international organizations keep turning a blind eye to the violation of the trilateral statement by Armenia,” he said.

The political scientist underlined that the recent Armenian provocation necessitates the establishment of a border checkpoint on the Lachin road.

“If the international community fails to put enough pressure on Armenia and Yerevan continues to disrespect Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, this will result in the launch of anti-terrorist operations by Azerbaijan,” he said.

“Baku wants peace and remains committed to peace talks, but Yerevan, together with its certain backers, tries to disrupt the negotiation process,” Mammadov added.

