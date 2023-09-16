Azerbaijan will not discuss with Armenia or any third country matters of its territorial integrity: Presidential aide

Baku will not discuss either with Armenia or with any third country issues that call into question the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, told News.Az.

“Attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of our state, including by pushing the topic of creating some kind of international mechanisms for dialogue between the central government of Azerbaijan and the ethnic Armenian minority in Garabagh, are doomed to failure,” he noted.

“Garabagh is an internal issue of Azerbaijan, and any attempts to dispute this are counterproductive from the point of view of the prospects for achieving sustainable peace in the region,” Hajiyev added.

