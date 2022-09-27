Azerbaijan will not let enemy raise its head again: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will not let the enemy raise its head again, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he made a speech after laying flowers at a memorial plaque to 27 September-Remembrance Day in Garakhanbayli village, Fuzuli district, News.Az reports.

“Today, remembering the dear memory of our martyrs, we must make a promise to ourselves, we must make an oath that we will forever stand guard over our independence, we will forever stand guard over our territorial integrity,” the head of state said.



“We will not let the enemy raise its head again, we will not let them create a threat for us again. If we see it, we will act immediately. I am sure it won't be necessary because the increasing power of our country, including military power, is the guarantor of our independence and comfortable life,” President Aliyev added.

