Azerbaijan will participate in the Hi-Science int’l ICT skills research in 2023 - Minister says

Azerbaijan will participate in the Hi-Science International ICT Skills research in 2023, Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said at a presentation of the Association of Cybersecurity Organizations of Azerbaijan today, correspondent of News.az reports from the ceremony.

According to the Minister, this study will help to understand the level of participation of Azerbaijani schoolchildren in comparison with other countries.

"The study itself is very new, it is only 10 years old. "Our participation in this study will give us enough information at the initial stage," he said.

News.Az