Azerbaijan will resolutely suppress any security threat to its borders: State Security Service

Today, the operational situation along the entire line of Azerbaijan's state border, including the state border with Armenia, is under strict control, Chief of the State Border Service, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev said in his article published in official media outlets, News.Az reports.

Colonel General Guliyev emphasized that any threat to the security of Azerbaijan's border will be resolutely suppressed.

He brought up the September 2022 incident, when Armenia attempted sabotage on Azerbaijani combat posts.

"A large-scale sabotage by Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Zangilan district of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, was heroically prevented. Along with Armenia’s manpower, artillery and mortars, combat posts, strongholds and firing points were neutralized," Guliyev said.

The State Border Service chief said that in the course of combat operations, as a result of using Harop and Kuzgun UAVs, seven S-300 systems were destroyed, which prior to that allowed the enemy to monitor the airspace of Azerbaijan from a great distance (8 units were destroyed during second Garabagh war), two control posts of S-125 complex with combat kits, P-18 radar station, electronic warfare center and antenna amplifying installations of Zhitel R-330J system, as well as dozens of combat posts.

"As a result of precise strikes, Armenia’s ammunition depot was damaged, and the fire at this military base was accompanied by explosions of missiles and ammunition for hours. The military-political leadership of Armenia, seeing that they have suffered great losses under the crushing blows of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, and realizing that they made a very serious mistake by staging a military sabotage against our border combat points, have requested through their patrons to restore the ceasefire regime," Guliyev added.

