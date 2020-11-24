Azerbaijan will restore Aghdam city – President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will restore the city of Aghdam and all the villages, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said during a speech in front of the Aghdam mosque.

“It is a historic day today. We are celebrating our glorious victory. The ruined city of Aghdam is a witness to Armenian atrocities. We will restore the city of Aghdam and all the villages. Let no-one ever doubt that. It will be a difficult task. Of course, it will take a lot of effort. But just as we have shown unity for 44 days, I am confident that we will show unity and determination in the restoration of our liberated lands. We will restore all our cities and built even more beautiful cities. We will restore the remaining historical sites in our cities and show our strength once again,” the head of state said.

News.Az