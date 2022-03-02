Azerbaijan will spare no effort in further contributing to int’l peace, security: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a staunch advocate of international law and multilateralism, Azerbaijan will continue to be a reliable partner of the United Nations and will spare no effort in further contributing to the international peace and security, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The statement marks the 30th anniversary of the admission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations.

The ministry noted that the UN demonstrated unequivocal support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, as the early years of its membership in the Organization coincided with the occupation of part of its territory as a result of military aggression.

“In those challenging times, the UN also rendered its critical assistance to Azerbaijan in alleviating the grave humanitarian consequences of the occupation. Almost 30 years later, Azerbaijan, guided by the UN Charter, liberated its territories and is now engaged in large-scale recovery and rehabilitation activities. Azerbaijan continues to cooperate with UN and its specialized agencies in these important activities, including in demining and other efforts aimed at ensuring the right to return of Azerbaijani IDPs in safety and dignity,” said the ministry.

Over the past three decades Azerbaijan has proved itself as a responsible member of the Organization, the ministry said, adding: “Through its engagement across the three pillars of the UN activities - peace and security, development and human rights – Azerbaijan has been contributing to the achievement of the purposes and advancement of the principles enshrined in the UN Charter. It is no coincidence that with the overwhelming support of the UN membership Azerbaijan in 2011 was elected to serve as a non-permanent member in the Security Council for the period 2012-2013.”

The ministry emphasized that Azerbaijan has been actively engaged in the UN-mandated peacekeeping activities in various parts of the world, in the implementation of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, in the activities on protection and promotion of human rights, and cooperation in combating traditional and emerging threats to global security.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan, in its capacity as the incumbent Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, came up with global initiatives within the UN, which sought shared responsibility, strengthened solidarity and cooperation of the international community. Convening in 2020 of the Special Session of the UN General Assembly on the fight against the pandemic, adoption in 2021 by the UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council of the resolutions on the fair, timely and affordable access for all countries to COVID-19 vaccines, as well as further initiatives on post-pandemic recovery, testify to the important role of Azerbaijan in this regard,” it concluded.

News.Az