Azerbaijan will succeed in opening Zangezur corridor: Political scientist

Azerbaijan is absolutely right not to open its borders with Armenia if the Zangezur corridor project is not implemented, Yevgeny Mikhailov, a Russian political scientist, told News.Az.

The Russian political scientist recalled that one of the obligations undertaken by Armenia under the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020 is to agree with the opening of the Zangezur corridor. “However, Yerevan still ignores its obligation, and here France’s support for Yerevan is obvious. How can we talk about a possible peace treaty with Armenia that keeps pursuing a hypocritical policy,” he said.

Mikhailov stressed that Armenia has no other choice, otherwise, this country will remain deadlocked.

According to the political scientist, Azerbaijan will succeed in opening the Zangezur corridor sooner or later.

“Baku is determined to open the Zangezur corridor. But the West and France continue to hinder peace in the South Caucasus,” he said.

“In any case, Armenia is a pawn on the chessboard. If these processes continue, Armenia is likely to lose its subjectivity. I believe the year 2024 will put many things in place,” Mikhailov added.

News.Az