Azerbaijan will work closely with UK on extradition of internationally wanted fugitives: Prosecutor general

Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain will cooperate closely on extradition of internationally wanted fugitives, said Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev during the discussions held as part of his working visit to London, News.Az reports.

During his meeting with Head of Extradition of the UK Home Office Harj Dhesi, the sides discussed the issues of extradition of persons accused of committing a crime and extradition of international wanted fugitives, and agreed on joint action and close cooperation in this area.

The delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev visited London to participate in the 28th Annual Conference and General Meeting of the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP).

News.Az