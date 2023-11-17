Azerbaijan, WindEurope eye cooperation in wind energy sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Perviz Shahbazov received a delegation led by WindEurope Association Executive Director Giles Dixon.

The sides discussed the prospects of cooperation with the association in the field of wind energy, including the transmission of electricity generated in the Caspian region to Europe through the "Green Energy Corridor", the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the discussion, the parties considered the prospects of participation of European companies, and members of the association, as developers or investors in projects to be implemented in Azerbaijan. The possibilities of production of wind power plants in Azerbaijan were also studied.

The minister briefed the guests on the reforms and projects being implemented in the energy sector of Azerbaijan, the goals of decarbonization and the work being done within the framework of international cooperation to increase the share of renewable energy sources in the country's energy balance and exports.

Giles Dixon provided information on the activities of the association. Against the background of the growing demand for electricity in Europe, the importance of the implementation of the Green Energy Corridor was emphasized.

It was noted that WindEurope is ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan to expand ties with European companies in the field of development of utilization of wind energy potential.

News.Az