Azerbaijan wins first Para athletics gold medal at Baku 2017

Para athletics competitions kicked off on May 16 as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Azerbaijani athlete Samir Nabiyev has won a gold medal in men’s shot put F57 competitions, according

Iran’s Javid Shakib Ehsani ranked second and other Iranian athlete, Javad Dalakeh ranked third in the competitions.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.

