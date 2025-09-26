Azerbaijan women’s table tennis team reaches CIS Games final

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s women’s national table tennis team secured a spot in the final of the 3rd CIS Games after a 2:1 semifinal victory over Uzbekistan at the Gabala Olympic Sports Complex.

The team will face Russia in the championship match, News.Az reports.

Later today, Azerbaijan’s men’s team is set to play Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals. The table tennis competitions will wrap up on September 29.

News.Az