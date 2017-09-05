Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan won San Marino, 5-1

Azerbaijan National scored five goals against San Marino winning the match 5-1 at Baku Olympic Stadium in 2018 World Cup Qualifying round match.

5-1 win is a record margin of victory as in previous Azerbaijani National beat Liechtenstein 4-0 in 1999, AzVision reports.

In the match, Afran Ismayilov scored twice, Araz Abdullayev set up opener before scoring second himself.

Rashad Sadygov scored landmark fifth goal with precise free-kick.

Now after today’s win Azerbaijan reached 10 points at the Group C

Azerbaijan will play against Czech Republic on October 5. 

