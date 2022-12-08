Azerbaijan: Working Group on environmental issues in liberated territories holds regular meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next meeting of the Working Group on environmental issues of the Interdepartmental Center, operating under the Coordination Headquarters for addressing the issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in a centralized manner, has been held.

Representatives of the relevant state agencies, as well as members of the Special Representative offices of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions attended the meeting.

The participants were informed about the monitoring carried out in the liberated regions to assess the ecological situation, followed by discussions. The group members were also updated about the biomonitorings conducted for the prevention of transboundary pollution of Okhchuchay, the restoration of the ecosystem, determining scientifically based measures for the improvement of water quality, and the preparation of relevant proposals.

During the monitoring conducted last week to determine the level of pollution of Okhchuchay water, serious changes in the color of the water were observed and a strong odor was detected. The analysis of water samples taken from the monitoring point near the border of the river with Armenia revealed that the iron, manganese, molybdenum, ammonium, and sulfates concentrations in the water have increased. The analysis of the data transmitted from the next-generation automatic hydrological stations installed in the transboundary rivers, including in Okhchuchay in Shayifli village of Zangilan district confirmed the increased pollution.

As a result of the continuous pollution of Okhchuchay from the Western Zangazur territory, several appeals were made to international organizations to inform about the ecological crisis and critical condition of the river and its ecosystem and to prevent pollution. As one of the main sources of pollution of Okhchuchay, despite appeals and calls addressed to the German "Cronimet Holding” company, which is a shareholder of the "Qajaran copper molybdenum" combine in Armenia, no practical measures have been taken, and the river continues to be polluted today.

Taking into account the seriousness of the matter, evidentiary documents collected on regular environmental monitoring were submitted to General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan to provide legal assessment and take appropriate measures.

