Azerbaijan working to effectively use agricultural potential of liberated lands, minister says

Work is underway in Azerbaijan to effectively use the agricultural potential of its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, said Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov, News.Az reports.

Speaking at an international conference hosted by the Heydar Aliyev Center on Friday, the minister noted that major work is underway in the liberated lands to create an infrastructure based on the principles of ‘smart village’ and ‘smart city’ and work on reconstruction within the smart concept.

"The concept of ‘smart village’ is based on the achievements of the 4th industrial revolution, which makes the restoration work more important and plays the role of a benchmark in the further development of agriculture. The introduction of new technologies will become possible only with professional and competent personnel who are able to quickly adapt to innovations and get new knowledge and skills,'' Minister Karimov added.

News.Az