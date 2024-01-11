Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss cooperation in energy sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA) Samir Akhundov has met with a delegation led by Senior Energy Specialist at the World Bank Group Roger Coma Cunill.

During the meeting, the World Bank Group delegation was informed about the AERA’s activity, existing normative legal acts in the field of energy in Azerbaijan, as well as the tariff methodology.

The meeting also addressed investment opportunities in the energy sector, the projects related to renewable energy in the country, improvement of the electric power network, as well as the possibilities for cooperation with the World Bank.

News.Az