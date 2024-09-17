Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss preparations for COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President-designate Mukhtar Babayev held a meeting with Sameh Naguib Wahba, World Bank Regional Director for Sustainable Development for Europe and Central Asia, and Rolande Pryce, Regional Director for the South Caucasus.

The productive meeting featured discussions on preparations for the COP29 climate conference, set to take place in Baku this November, the COP29 Presidency posted on X , News.Az reports.“The discussions focused on the World Bank’s ongoing and future programs in Azerbaijan, particularly in the water and agriculture sectors, as well as preparations for COP29,” it noted.

News.Az