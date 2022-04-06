Azerbaijan, World Bank intend to implement joint projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the World Bank (WB) have discussed the implementation of joint projects, the country’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, News.Az reports.

The discussions took place during his meeting with WB Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus in Baku.

“We discussed with the World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus the socio-economic development of Azerbaijan, the implementation of joint projects and the possible impact of regional processes on the Azerbaijani economy,” Jabbarov said.

News.Az