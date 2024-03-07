Azerbaijan, World Bank mull priorities of bilateral cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with a delegation headed by Antonella Bassani, Vice President of the Europe and Central Asia Region at the World Bank, News.Az reports.

The meeting saw discussions on the priorities of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank, Minister Jabbarov said on X.

“During the meeting with the delegation led by Antonella Bassani, the Vice President of the Europe and Central Asia Region at the World Bank, we discussed the priorities of our bilateral cooperation, which include: Reviewing investment projects outlined in the Country Partnership Framework prepared by the World Bank; Exploring avenues of partnership with the Bank in relation to COP29,” the minister added.

