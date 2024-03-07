Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, World Climate Foundation discuss preparatory process for COP29

  • Society
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev held a meeting with Founder and CEO of the World Climate Foundation Jens Nielsen.

Discussions revolved around the preparatory process for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, to be hosted by Azerbaijan this year, as well as the prospects for cooperation.


News.Az 

