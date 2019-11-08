Azerbaijan, World Economic Forum discuss expansion of cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has met with Head of Regional Strategies - Europe and Eurasia and Member of the Executive Committee of the World Economic Forum Martina Larkin as part of his visit to Switzerland.

Hikmat Hajiyev described the World Economic Forum as an important partner for Azerbaijan. He emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev’s regular participation in the annual meetings of the World Economic Forum in Davos was indicative of the importance that Azerbaijan attached to cooperation with the organization.

During the meeting, the sides discussed various aspects of the implementation of the cooperation agreement signed between Azerbaijan and the WEF’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in January 2019 during President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Davos.

The sides also exchanged views on Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, and a range of geopolitical issues.

News.Az

