Azerbaijan wraps up reconstruction of Ganja-Kalbajar-Lachin highway section (VIDEO)

A 38-kilometer-Ganja-Toganali (Goygol-Maralgol) section of the Ganja-Kalbajar-Lachin highway has been reconstructed in two stages, said the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, News.Az reports.

At the first stage, a 16.5-kilometer-Ganja-Yeni Zod section of this highway was reconstructed, said the agency.

At the second stage, a 21.5 kilometer-Yeni Zod-Goygol-Maralgol section was reconstructed.

“A 30-meter bridge has been overhauled on the highway. The traffic signs, information boards were installed on the highway, road markings were used as part of the last stage of the project,” the agency added.

