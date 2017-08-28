Azerbaijan wraps up registration of applicants for universities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The registration of applicants who entered universities (after the first stage) and bachelors who were admitted for vacant seats for master’s course in Azerbaij

The registration process ended at 05:00pm local time.

The applicants who entered universities and bachelors had to register by presenting their documents to the university they entered.

Non-registration is assessed as a refusal to get education in the chosen specialty.

The deadline for registration of applicants who entered universities (after the first stage) and bachelors who were admitted for vacant seats for master’s course was 05:00pm on August 25, but it was extended until 05:00pm on August 28.

Registration of applicants who were admitted for vacant seats of universities will continue until August 31.

News.Az

News.Az