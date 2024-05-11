Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs agree to continue talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 10-11 May 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held negotiations in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan's MFA has told News.az.

The ministers welcomed the progress on border delimitation and the agreements reached in this regard. The ministers and their delegations continued discussions on the provisions of the draft "Bilateral Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations". The parties agreed to continue negotiations on outstanding issues on which there are still differences of opinion.Within the framework of the visit, the ministers met with the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu in bilateral and trilateral formats.Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for hosting the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

News.Az