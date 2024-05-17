Azerbaijani, Belarusian presidents visit Shusha city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and his Belarusian counterpart Aleksandr Lukashenko on Friday paid a visit to the city of Shusha, News.Az reports.

The heads of state toured the first residential complex in Shusha.The presidents then viewed a bus jointly manufactured by Azerbaijan and Belarus, as well as tractors presented by the Belarusian President, during their visit to Shusha on May 17.The Azerbaijani and Belarusian leaders also viewed the monuments to prominent personalities of Azerbaijan such as Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibayli, which were shot at by Armenians in Shusha during the occupation.Later on, Aliyev and Lukashenko received a briefing on the master plan of Shusha.The presidents of Azerbaijan and Belarus also viewed the "Heydar Aliyev and Garabagh" exhibition at the Creativity Center restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Shusha.

News.Az