Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Belarusian presidents visit Shusha city

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani, Belarusian presidents visit Shusha city

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and his Belarusian counterpart Aleksandr Lukashenko on Friday paid a visit to the city of Shusha, News.Az reports.

The heads of state toured the first residential complex in Shusha.

News about - Azerbaijani, Belarusian presidents visit Shusha city

News about - Azerbaijani, Belarusian presidents visit Shusha city

News about - Azerbaijani, Belarusian presidents visit Shusha city

The presidents then viewed a bus jointly manufactured by Azerbaijan and Belarus, as well as tractors presented by the Belarusian President, during their visit to Shusha on May 17.

News about - Azerbaijani, Belarusian presidents visit Shusha city

News about - Azerbaijani, Belarusian presidents visit Shusha city

The Azerbaijani and Belarusian leaders also viewed the monuments to prominent personalities of Azerbaijan such as Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibayli, which were shot at by Armenians in Shusha during the occupation.

News about - Azerbaijani, Belarusian presidents visit Shusha city

Later on, Aliyev and Lukashenko received a briefing on the master plan of Shusha.

News about - Azerbaijani, Belarusian presidents visit Shusha city

The presidents of Azerbaijan and Belarus also viewed the "Heydar Aliyev and Garabagh" exhibition at the Creativity Center restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Shusha.

News about - Azerbaijani, Belarusian presidents visit Shusha city

News about - Azerbaijani, Belarusian presidents visit Shusha city



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      