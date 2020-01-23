Azerbaijani agricultural products exhibited in Dubai

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan Agricultural Products: Exhibition and Degustation” event organized by “Agro Procurement and Supply” OJSC under the Ministry of Agriculture and Azerb

The main purpose of the event was to introduce local agricultural and food products having high export potential, to explore export channels and to establish new business ties, AZERTAC reported.

The event was attended by executives of the Embassy of Azerbaijan to the UAE, “Agro Procurement and Supply” OJSC under the Ministry of Agriculture, Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, delegations from the Office of the Trade Representative of Azerbaijan in the UAE, Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Dubai, Azerbaijan food producers and agro entrepreneurs, and representatives of business entities in the UAE.

Trade Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Arab Emirates Elnur Aliyev gave general information to the attendees about trade economic relations between the two countries, Azerbaijani products, history and culture by making a general speech about Azerbaijan, and mentioned the quality of the products. The trade representative who informed the guests about the export potential of Azerbaijani products to the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf market spoke about the current state and prospects of bilateral trade relations between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates.

Leyla Mammadova, Chairman of the Board of “Agro Procurement and Supply” OJSC under the Ministry of Agriculture, stated that possible cooperation regarding export of local products and involvement of the investment in Azerbaijan was discussed within the event.

“Recent agricultural reforms play an important role in the development of the non-oil sector in our country. The recent activities of the Ministry of Agriculture and the work done to increase agricultural production stimulate the development of this sector. As the volume of production grows, in this respect, the proper arrangement of its sales in the domestic and foreign markets is important. We regularly organize such events jointly with the Trade Offices abroad, and implement the promotion of Azerbaijani products. At these events, we also arrange the participation of local agro entrepreneurs and food producers in order to create an idea concerning export process and foreign markets. This event is no exception either. We hold a series of business meetings here, and organize the meetings between local food producers and private and public business entities operating in the United Arab Emirates. Our purpose is to encourage local small and medium sized farms to export products and stimulate the export process.”

Then, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Arab Emirates Mahir Aliyev stated that bilateral relations between the two countries in political, economic and cultural spheres continue to develop, such events will contribute to the development of bilateral relations between the two countries, as well this reflects the importance of the development of Azerbaijan's non-oil sector that President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

Azerbaijani national dances were presented at the cultural part of the event.

Then, the guests got familiar with the exhibition of Azerbaijan agricultural and food products. Apart from the stand of “Agro Procurement and Supply” OJSC under the Ministry of Agriculture, Azerbaijan local food producers and agro entrepreneurs presented their products at the exhibition. During the exhibition, the presentation and degustation of local products (honey, fresh fruits, dried fruits, tea, rice, meat, hazelnuts, and etc.) having high export potential and cultivated by various agro entrepreneurs were also organized.

Bilateral meetings were held between entrepreneurs and business entities from Azerbaijan and the UAE as a continuation of the event.

News.Az

