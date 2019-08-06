Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry holds training on new rules for subsidizing agricultural sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Every entrepreneur, regardless of place of residence, must be aware of the new rules of granting subsidies, Mirza Aliyev, chairman of the Agency for Agricultural Credits and Development under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture, said.

Aliyev made the remarks at the briefing in Baku, Trend reports on Aug. 6.

He said that the employees will be provided with information on the new rules of granting subsidies in agriculture sector during the "training for trainers".

"The staff of the agency must be able to answer all questions of farmers about the new subsidy rules," Aliyev said.

The Ministry of Agriculture has begun to hold training on the introduction of new rules for issuing subsidies to entrepreneurs. The farmers from 60 districts of the country will attend the training organized by the agency. The training will last nine days. Some 200 experts in this sphere will be involved in the training.

The "Rules for subsidizing agricultural production" have been approved upon the presidential decree dated June 27, 2019. According to these rules, subsidies will be issued upon the new system from January 2020. This, first of all, will allow increasing productivity, employment, improving food security, as well as the country's export potential in agriculture sector.

News.Az

