Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry signs contract for design of new office building

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture has signed a contract with Himmen Construction company, Trend reports referring to the state procurement website www.tender.gov.az .

The corresponding contract was signed in the amount of 384,680 manat.

The contract envisages the design of a new office building.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 8)

