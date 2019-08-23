Azerbaijani Air defense means conduct live-fire exercises - VIDEO
According to the plan of combat training for 2019 approved by the Minister of Defense, air defense means conducted live-fire exercises, APA reports citing Azerbaijani MOD.
Combat crews have discovered the moving targets with the different parameters and successfully fulfilled the tasks of their practical destruction.
Knowledge, skills and practical habits of personnel who successfully implement tasks are highly appreciated.
