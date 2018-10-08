Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Air Defense units hold training exercises

Azerbaijani Air Defense units hold training exercises

In the course of training, the military personnel discovered the air targets of the imaginary enemy and destroyed them

Azerbaijani Air Defense units have conducted planned training exercises, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Oct. 8.

In the course of training conducted with practical combat shooting, the military personnel discovered the air targets of the imaginary enemy and destroyed them using Man-Portable Air Defense Systems.

