Azerbaijani Air Defense units hold training exercises
08 Oct 2018
In the course of training, the military personnel discovered the air targets of the imaginary enemy and destroyed them
Azerbaijani Air Defense units have conducted planned training exercises, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Oct. 8.
In the course of training conducted with practical combat shooting, the military personnel discovered the air targets of the imaginary enemy and destroyed them using Man-Portable Air Defense Systems.
