Azerbaijani air defense units launch live-fire drills

Air defense units of the Azerbaijani Air Force have launched live-fire tactical-special exercises, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

In the course of the exercise, the units that were put on alert will work out actions to repel the air strikes of the imaginary enemy, as well as the activities of the staffs based on the decision-making process in accordance with the assigned task.

During the exercise, the air defense units will carry out combat firing.

