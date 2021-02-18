Azerbaijani Air Force carries out practical flights (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force are carrying out training flights in accordance with the combat training plan for 2021, approved by the country’s defense minister, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

In the course of the training conducted in order to improve the combat skills of military personnel, the pilots of the Air Force are carrying out the first practical flights in the daylight hours and at nighttime.

During the exercises, the pilots are also conducting aerial reconnaissance by determining coordinates of the imaginary enemy’s land-based targets.

News.Az