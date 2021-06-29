Azerbaijani Air Force successfully accomplishes tasks at int’l exercises in Turkey (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military pilots of the Azerbaijan Air Force accomplished the next tasks in the "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" International Flight-Tactical Exercises, held in Konya/ Turkey, with the participation of flight crews from different countries, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The military pilots of the Azerbaijan Air Force, having detected the ground targets of the imaginary enemy using laser surveillance devices, struck at them and conducted air battles.

