Azerbaijani Air Force UAV units carry out training flights (VIDEO)

In accordance with the combat training plan of the Azerbaijan Air Force, Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) carried out training flights, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During live-fire training flights, the aerial reconnaissance was conducted in cooperation with units of other types of troops, and the coordinates of the imaginary enemy’s land-based targets were determined. The targets were destroyed by precise strikes.

The flights of aircraft were carried out through designated routes. In the course of the training held to improve combat skills, the UAV operators successfully fulfilled the assigned tasks.

