Azerbaijani airline opens flights to new destination in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani cargo air carrier Silk Way West Airlines opens a new flight from Baku to major Chinese city of Tianjin

Azerbaijani cargo air carrier Silk Way West Airlines opens a new flight from Baku to major Chinese city of Tianjin, Report informs.

The Airline will carry out a new flight to Tianjin twice a week - on Fridays and Sundays. The route will connect the airline’s global hub in Baku with one of the leading industrial centers in Northern China.

“With this service we will close the strategic gap in offering as well full freighter services to booming Northern China. We have noticed a strong demand East and West bound with automotive and aerospace related goods," said Wolfgang Meier, President of SWW.

News.az

News.Az