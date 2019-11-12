Azerbaijani airports’ passenger traffic hit another record

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani international airports’ passenger traffic hit the record number of 4.7 million passengers during the first ten months of 2019.

Of these, more than 4 million passengers accounted for Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which is 200,000 passengers more than the same figure last year.

Nakhchivan’s airport served 541 thousand passengers, while the airport of Ganja, which served 127 thousand people over the same period, became the third busiest airport.

During the above- mentioned period, national air carrier AZAL carried 1 million 720,000 passengers, while national low-cost airline Buta Airways – 499, 000 passengers.

The number of passengers on international flights of Baku airport amounted to 3.52 million people. In addition to national airlines, the top ten airlines also included Turkish Airlines (Turkey, 418,000 passengers), FlyDubai (UAE, 207,000), Aeroflot (Russia, 167,000), AirArabia (UAE, 141,000), UIA (Ukraine, 107,000), Qatar Airways (Qatar, 90,000), Lufthansa (Germany, 59,000) and SCAT (Kazakhstan, 52,000).

In October 2019, 32 passenger airlines operated flights to more than 60 different destinations from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

From the airports of Ganja and Nakhchivan direct flights are carried out to Moscow and Istanbul. Also, the national airline AZAL in the framework of winter schedule operates regular direct flights from Lankaran to Moscow and vice versa.

The Heydar Aliyev International Airport (IATA: GYD) is the largest airport in Azerbaijan and the region in terms of passenger and freight traffic, takeoff and landing operations, the airport terminal area and capacity of the cargo complex.

