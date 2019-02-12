Azerbaijani ambassador attends int’l conference in Islamabad

+ ↺ − 16 px

Islamabad hosted an international conference titled ‘Pak Oil & Gas, Igniting Growth’, jointly organized by the Pakistani company BYCO Petroleum and Jang Group o

Pakistan’s Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi attended the conference, local newspaper The News International reports.

Addressing the event, the minister said the Pakistani government is planning to build a freight corridor for inter-connecting Karachi Port and Port Qasim in order to mitigate the challenge of congestion at ports and ensure free flow of trade.

“This project would cost more than $8 billion (Rs1,113 billion). Besides, to address the congestion issues at these ports and make the trade of goods easy, the government is also working on a plan to connect them with the railway line. For providing this connectivity, the government has started studying it,” he said.

After the minister’s address, a panel discussion was held among Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov, Deputy Head of Mission UAE Abdul Aziz Al Neyadi, Ambassador of Italy Stefano Pontecorvo and Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada on the oil and gas sector of Pakistan and its opportunities. A question was placed before them that what opportunities they see in Pakistan especially in the oil and gas sector.

Ali Alizada said he has already put forward suggestions to Pakistan and these are under process. “We hope that the new government would finalise it. Pakistan is dependent on imported oil and gas, so market has to diversify and it has to present possibilities for other countries to increase investment in this country. Azerbaijan is also interested in investing in this country’s oil and gas sector. We offer oil and oil products at deferred payment to Pakistan which is under discussion and we are waiting for government for formalising it,” he said.

