Azerbaijani ambassador attends seminar on Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

A seminar, entitled “Current Geopolitical Trends in the Region & Prospects for Deeper Relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan”, was held in Islamabad, the cap

The event was co-organized by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) and the Center for Strategic Studies (SAM) under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizada participated in the seminar.

The diplomat made a speech at the event and addressed the questions of participants.

News.Az

News.Az