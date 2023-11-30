Azerbaijani ambassador briefs Kenyan Prime Cabinet secretary on Baku’s peace efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kenya Sultan Hajiyev has met with the country’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi, News.Az reports.

Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev highlighted the unique opportunity for peace and cooperation that emerged in the region following the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands from 30 years of occupation, as well as the country’s efforts in this regard. He also said that the ongoing demining activities negatively affect the restoration process.

The discussions also revolved around the current state of and prospects for the development of the current bilateral cooperation agenda in various areas. They noted that the year 2024 would mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kenya, and would contribute to the further enhancement of cooperation between the two friendly countries.

They also exchanged views on prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-Kenya relations, saying there is a great potential for further development of dynamic relations in spheres such as information and communication technologies, energy, tourism, investment, cooperation in small and medium businesses, trade, culture, sports and other areas.

The meeting also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az