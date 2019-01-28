Azerbaijani ambassador hails Pakistan government’s decision to simplify visa procedures

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizada hailed the decision of the Pakistani government to simplify visa procedures for tourists.

“Very right decision has taken by the government of Pakistan to simplify visa procedures to Pakistan which will help to attract foreigners to the country. New procedures allow e-visa facility for 175 countries, while the citizens of 50 states would get visa on arrival, including Azerbaijan,” the diplomat tweeted on Monday.

News.Az

News.Az