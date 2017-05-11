Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani ambassador meets Russia’s deputy FM

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu on Thursday met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin.

The meeting took place at the Azerbaijani ambassador’s request, the Russian Foreign Ministry told AzVision.az.

During the meeting the sides discussed priority issues of cooperation between the two countries. 

