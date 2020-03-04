Azerbaijani ambassador meets with Moldovan interior minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Moldova Gudsu Osmanov on Tuesday met with Moldovan Interior Minister Pavel Voicu.

The sides discussed the existing relations between the interior ministries of both countries, as well as the concluded agreements on cooperation in the field of migration and in the fight against crime, the Embassy of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The minister emphasized openness and readiness to intensify these relations with Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry to achieve common goals.

The ambassador, in turn, stressed the importance of exchanging practices and providing mutual support in terms of further strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

Minister Voicu expressed interested in establishing a dialogue with his Azerbaijani counterpart. Voicu said he is ready to receive Azerbaijan’s interior minister as an honored guest at any time.

News.Az

