Azerbaijani ambassador meets with Turkish minister of agriculture and forestry
- 13 Nov 2018 11:54
Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Turkey Khazar Ibrahim had a meeting with Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli in Ankara, the Turkish Foreign
The sides discussed investment and cooperation opportunities between the two countries at the meeting.
