Azerbaijani ambassador meets with Turkish minister of agriculture and forestry

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Turkey Khazar Ibrahim had a meeting with Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli in Ankara, the Turkish Foreign

The sides discussed investment and cooperation opportunities between the two countries at the meeting.

