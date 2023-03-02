Azerbaijani Ambassador presents a copy of his credentials to the Israeli MFA

Azerbaijani Ambassador presents a copy of his credentials to the Israeli MFA

Today, the newly appointed Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Israel, Mukhtar Mammadov, presented a copy of his credentials to Gil Haskel, head of the protocol department of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News.az reports.

Gil Haskel wished success to the ambassador of Azerbaijan in his activity.

