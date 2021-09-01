Azerbaijani ambassador presents copies of credentials to Belarusian FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s newly appointed Ambassador to Belarus Ulvi Bakhshaliyev has presented copies of the credentials to the country’s Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei.

The sides discussed topical issues of the development of Belarus-Azerbaijan relations in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, the interaction of Minsk and Baku on international platforms, as well as the implementation of a number of joint projects.

