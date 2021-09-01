Azerbaijani ambassador presents copies of credentials to Belarusian FM
01 Sep 2021
- Politics
Azerbaijan’s newly appointed Ambassador to Belarus Ulvi Bakhshaliyev has presented copies of the credentials to the country’s Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei.
The sides discussed topical issues of the development of Belarus-Azerbaijan relations in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, the interaction of Minsk and Baku on international platforms, as well as the implementation of a number of joint projects.
News.Az