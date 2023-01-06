Azerbaijani ambassador presents copy of his credentials to Cuba’s deputy foreign minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 5, the newly-appointed ambassador of Azerbaijan to Cuba, Ruslan Rzayev, presented a copy of his credentials to Cuba’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elio Eduardo Rodriguez Perdomo, the Embassy of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

During talks, the deputy minister said the Cuban government highly values Azerbaijan’s decision to establish an embassy in Cuba. Rodriguez Perdomo congratulated Ambassador Rzayev on his new appointment and wished him success in his endeavours.

The parties exchanged views on the continuation of positive cooperation between Azerbaijan and Cuba in both bilateral and multilateral formats, especially within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement. They also discussed prospects for the development of bilateral relations in economic, medical, tourism, educational and other fields.

News.Az