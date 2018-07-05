Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to Korean official

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 4, Beijing-based Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the People's Democratic Republic of Korea, Akram Zeynalli presented his credentials to the Chairman of the Presidium of the People's Democratic Republic of Korea, Mr. Kim Yong-nam.

Ambassador Zeynalli held a meeting with the Chairman of the Presidium of the People's Democratic Republic of Korea, Mr. Kim Yong-nam, after the credentials presentation.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of bilateral relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Korea, the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, cooperation under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement in 2019-2022, the steps taken to ensure peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula, and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

On the same day, Ambassador Akram Zeynalli met with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Ri Yong Ho, and exchanged views on the prospects of development of bilateral relations. The Minister recalled his visit to Azerbaijan in connection with the foreign ministers' meeting in Baku in April this year and expressed his gratitude for hospitality shown to him and his delegation.

During the meetings, Ambassador Akram Zeynalli informed about the development of Azerbaijan, the large-scale transport and energy projects implemented at the initiative of our country, the situation in the region, Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan and the settlement of the conflict in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.

News.Az

News.Az