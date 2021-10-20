Azerbaijani ambassador presents his credentials to King of Belgium

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador Vagif Sadigov presented his credentials to King Philip of Belgium on October 19, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belgium told News.Az.

According to the embassy, the King of Belgium congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his work.

Ambassador Vagif Sadigov conveyed sincere greetings and best wishes of President Ilham Aliyev to King Philip. King Philip, in turn, asked the ambassador to convey his sincere greetings to the President of Azerbaijan.

Also, Sadigov informed King Philip about the large-scale restoration work on the lands liberated from the occupation of Azerbaijan, the country's focus on normalizing relations with Armenia on the basis of respect for the principles of international law.

The diplomat also spoke about the energy policy of Azerbaijan and cooperation with the EU, the importance of further developing cooperation with the business community of Belgium.

In turn, King Philip noted with satisfaction the meetings with the head of the Azerbaijani state.

News.Az