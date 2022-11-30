Azerbaijani ambassador presents his credentials to King of the Netherlands
Ambassador of Azerbaijan Rahman Mustafayev presented his credentials to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, the ambassador wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.
"Had the honor to present today to H.M. King Willem-Alexander of the ?? the Letter of Credence, accrediting me as amb. of ??to??. Strengthening political dialogue, economic cooperation, science and culture, and youth exchanges will be on the top of our agenda," the ambassador noted.