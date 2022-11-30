Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani ambassador presents his credentials to King of the Netherlands

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani ambassador presents his credentials to King of the Netherlands

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Rahman Mustafayev presented his credentials to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, the ambassador wrote on Twitter, News.az  reports.

"Had the honor to present today to H.M. King Willem-Alexander of the ?? the Letter of Credence, accrediting me as amb. of ??to??. ⁦⁦Strengthening political dialogue, economic cooperation, science and culture, and youth exchanges will be on the top of our agenda," the ambassador noted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      