Azerbaijani ambassador presents his credentials to King of the Netherlands

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Rahman Mustafayev presented his credentials to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, the ambassador wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

"Had the honor to present today to H.M. King Willem-Alexander of the ?? the Letter of Credence, accrediting me as amb. of ??to??. ⁦⁦Strengthening political dialogue, economic cooperation, science and culture, and youth exchanges will be on the top of our agenda," the ambassador noted.

News.Az