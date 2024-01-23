Azerbaijani ambassador presents his credentials to Romanian president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Romania Gudsi Osmanov has presented his credentials to the country’s President Klaus Werner Iohannis, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, President Klaus Werner Iohannis commended the bilateral strategic partnership relations between the two countries reflected in high-level contacts.

The Romanian president called for the strengthening of political, economic, especially energy, transport, trade, education and investment dialogue based on the current high potential between the two countries.

